DSEI 2021: BAE and Leonardo outline future Typhoon weapon and sensor capabilities

A 12 Squadron Eurofighter Typhoon banks during a three aircraft formation. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown Copyright)

Weapons and sensor changes will be the primary focus of Eurofighter future capability enhancements, under plans laid out by BAE Systems and Leonardo.

Officials from BAE Systems and Leonardo have unveiled a comprehensive Eurofighter Typhoon future capabilities plan out to 2040 that includes a major focus on weapons and sensor integration.

The swing role aircraft is expected to undergo various changes to support increased lethality; improve EW and radar capabilities; and even be part of adjunct or uncrewed experimentation, similar to programme ambitions outlined by the UK’s Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme.

On the sensor front, the European Common Radar System Mark 2 (ECRS Mk2) AESA — already under contract with the UK MoD and set to replace the Euroradar Captor mechanically scanned radar — will introduce a new electronic-attack capability allowing aircrew to undertake Suppression of Enemy Air Defence (SEAD) tasks, through high-powered jamming at long-distance standoff range.

‘The (ECRS 2) programme is going ahead at pace and Leonardo is on track to deliver the first hardware to BAE next year to start flight tests,’ said Dave Morris, head of campaigns for major air programmes at Leonardo.

‘This is not just about the UK, either: we are looking forward to our European partners joining the programme as well…. including Italy who have just joined the industrial joint team [for Tempest]. They will have the capability to help develop the radar and the capability to insert technology into the system in the coming years.’

Morris also revealed that while the ECRS Mk2 will not be fitted on the Tempest core vehicle, ‘a lot of the technology used on it’ will be.

An offer to join the ECRS Mk2 joint industrial team has also been made to Finland as part of the bid by BAE Systems to win the HX fighter procurement competition.

Elsewhere, Morris confirmed that Leonardo is currently in the process of developing the EW package and payload for the MBDA-manufactured Select Precision Effects At Range Capability Electronic Warfare (SPEAR EW) weapon, designed for SEAD missions.

Once fully integrated on Typhoon, SPEAR EW will allow the aircraft to have a ‘homing jamming capability’ and increase self-protection of the platform, according to Morris.

Both SPEAR EW and SPEAR 3 are set to enter service from 2025-2030 as part of advanced weapons and targeting programme plans, which also include Litening V pod integration to improve night operations.

As for defensive aids enhancements for Typhoon, Leonardo’s BriteCloud expendable active decoy will also feature on the platform in the future.

When launched, BriteCloud emits an RF jamming pulse that creates a false or ghost target for enemy threats to lock on to, thereby letting a Typhoon operator evade an attack.

Morris added that, upon deployment, BriteCloud also creates a ‘significant miss distance’ between the false target and the aircraft in question, and ‘against the most advanced threats'.

In terms of plans to potentially include Typhoon in flight testing with uncrewed or adjunct aircraft, Paul Smith, head of business development at BAE Systems, told Shephard that the company is not committed to any specific partnership with the RAF’s Rapid Capability Office.

However, he added, there is a long-term ambition to be involved in such activities under a ‘system of systems’ effort scheduled for 2035 or beyond.