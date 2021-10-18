To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2021: Raytheon upgrades high-energy laser weapon

18th October 2021 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The new version of HELWS was mounted on a Polaris Dagor tactical vehicle (Photo – Flavia Camargos Pereira)

New HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UASs. It features an attachable/removable beam director turret and supports onboard radar and jammer options.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space exhibited its upgraded High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) at AUSA 2021 exhibition, in Washington DC. 

The new HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UAVs and it was mounted on a Polaris Dagor tactical vehicle at AUSA.

With seating for up to four personnel, the new system features an attachable/removable beam director turret for ease of transportation and supports onboard radar and jammer options.

A spokesperson for Raytheon explained to Shephard that the new HELWS works in conjunction with a radar that acquires the target at a distance and then hands it off …

