AUSA 2021: Raytheon upgrades high-energy laser weapon

AUSA 2021 - Curtiss-Wright introduces new open architecture solutions
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space exhibited its upgraded High-Energy Laser Weapon System (HELWS) at AUSA 2021 exhibition, in Washington DC.
The new HELWS is a 15kW-class system optimised to defeat Group 1-2 UAVs and it was mounted on a Polaris Dagor tactical vehicle at AUSA.
With seating for up to four personnel, the new system features an attachable/removable beam director turret for ease of transportation and supports onboard radar and jammer options.
A spokesperson for Raytheon explained to Shephard that the new HELWS works in conjunction with a radar that acquires the target at a distance and then hands it off …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
Curtiss-Wright has developed systems that comply with US Army modular open standards.
NXT 360 — exhibited for the first time in the US at AUSA 2021 — was designed to deliver increased survivability, mobility and affordability.
Class-leading size, weight, power and cost with unmatched precision.
Singapore's military is exploring the use of robots as well as more innovative use of digital and AI technologies.
REX MK II Multi-Mission Autonomous vehicle is a hybrid electric, all-wheel drive platform intended to provide direct support to manoeuvring infantry units.
The US Army intends to release a draft RfP in Q1 2022 aiming to collect feedback from the industry and shape requirements for the next stages of the OMFV programme. The RfP for phases 3 and 4 will be published in May 2022.