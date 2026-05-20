SOF Week 2026: US military tests AI algorithm to support missions in low-light scenarios
The US Army and US Air Force (USAF) have conducted tests with an artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm designed to facilitate deployments in low- and no-light conditions.
Supplied by California-based company Deepnight, the software solution has been developed to increase photosensitivity and performance for night vision systems.
The trials and demonstrations have been carried out since last year, with the most recent taking place in April at USAF Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana and the Barry M Goldwater Range in Arizona.
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Speaking to Shephard, the company’s CEO, Lucas Young, noted the solution has been demonstrated to the US military across diverse platforms and environments.
“We have basically taken this to almost every possible domain. We have deployed this underwater, aerially on a drone, on people’s heads,” he said.
Over the coming months, the US Army will conduct additional experimentation with the solution under the Soldier Borne Mission Command (SBMC) programme, previously known as the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS).
Designed to recover obscured data and improve the performance of conventional systems in real time, the capability can be integrated into thermal and infrared cameras, handheld devices, robots and autonomous vehicles.
It can also be attached to soldiers’ helmets and fitted into in-service platforms to process imagery in dark scenarios. Young claimed the solution processes “very limited signal and renders what that would look like if we were capturing in the daytime”.
“The core piece of the [Deepnight’s] technology is the AI algorithm. So, we have reformulated the night vision problem primarily as a computational problem,” Young claimed.
The capability works at speeds from 60 to 90 frames per second while requiring limited edge compute. With this technology, the company intends to fill a gap in the defence market by reducing the costs associated with the acquisition and maintenance of night vision capabilities and unlocking consumer electronics supply chains for mass production.
From Young’s perspective, it represents a “major technical milestone” by enabling the capture of images “in the extremely low light level with minimal latency”.
“PVS-9 and PVS-14 [military designations for night vision devices] are extremely expensive and hard to produce. The entire idea of Deepnight is to basically commoditise it and turn it into something very scalable and then bring night vision to basically every platform in the military,” he added.
To advance the implementation of this technology, the vendor has been working with other suppliers, such as Eolian, Sionyx, SRI International, Devcom, Circle Optics and Picogrid.
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