How commercial tech is reshaping military requirements

Commercial solutions have been reshaping armed forces’ requirements across development and acquisition programmes. Moreover, recent conflicts have shown that dual-use systems will play a major role on tomorrow’s battlefields.

This type of technology can provide distinct advantages in high-intensity scenarios, such as better and more secure communications, improved situational awareness and quicker target location and engagement.

Such solutions can also provide greater effectiveness, accelerating the decision-making process, improving training and easing logistics efforts.

Speaking to Shephard, Joel Dillon, SVP and leader in Booz Allen Hamilton’s Global Defence Business explained that new commercial technologies are emerging and rapidly being injected into military forces