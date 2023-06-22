What will future military drones look like?

The deployment of drones has been growing in importance in the last few years. The Armenia-Azerbaijan war and Ukraine conflict show that the use of UAVs will be crucial in future warfare. The proliferation of threats on the battlefield is expected to require the development and operation of advanced solutions.

This scenario will demand more rugged designs to endure in all types of environments, advanced video, audio, communication and anti-jamming capabilities, longer-range batteries and better targeting and identification sensors.

‘Future drones are going to be radically more lethal and more sophisticated. They will also probably be mass producible,' Brynn Tannehill,