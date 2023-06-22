To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

What will future military drones look like?

22nd June 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Future solutions are expected to feature advanced video, audio, communication and anti-jamming capabilities. (Photo: USMC)

Industry and armed forces have been working on the development of faster, more lethal, sophisticated and mass-producible UAVs.

The deployment of drones has been growing in importance in the last few years. The Armenia-Azerbaijan war and Ukraine conflict show that the use of UAVs will be crucial in future warfare. The proliferation of threats on the battlefield is expected to require the development and operation of advanced solutions.

This scenario will demand more rugged designs to endure in all types of environments, advanced video, audio, communication and anti-jamming capabilities, longer-range batteries and better targeting and identification sensors.

‘Future drones are going to be radically more lethal and more sophisticated. They will also probably be mass producible,' Brynn Tannehill,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

