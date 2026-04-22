US seeks 32% boost for missile defence budget with $23 billion earmarked for interceptors

The US administration has requested US$52.8 billion to cover missile defence-related acquisitions and research and development programmes in FY2027. This represents a 32% increase compared to the amount Washington requested for the current fiscal year, at around $40 billion.

The boost will enable the Pentagon to advance the Golden Dome for America initiative and considerably expand the procurement of counter-missile rounds such as Patriot Advanced Capability-3 Missile Segment Enhancement (PAC-3 MSE) and Standard Missiles (SM).

For the US Army, the purchase of MSE rounds grew from $1.7 billion for 357 units in FY2026 to $12 billion for 2,798 missiles. This