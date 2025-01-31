L3Harris awarded $263 million contract for night vision goggles

L3Harris has been awarded a US$263 million contract from the US Army for ENVG-B systems, the second in the past 12 months after a $256 million contract awarded in April 2024. The IDIQ contract could eventually be worth $1 billion.

The L3Harris ENVG-B system is designed enhance situational awareness at greater distances at night and in low-light environments.

The company has delivered more than 18,000 ENVG-B systems to the Army to date and more than 28,000 advanced vision goggles to warfighters worldwide, including the company’s Binocular Night Vision Device – Fused solution.

Related Articles

L3 announces US Army ENVG-B contract

AUSA 2019: L3Harris adds Black Hornet to ENVG-B mix

US Army rolls out new day and night sights

Sam Mehta, president of communication systems at L3Harris, said the system had capability beyond its use as a vision system.

“With the ability to extend the system as a communication hub or sensor, we can increase soldiers’ situational awareness and drive connectivity with the larger Integrated Tactical Network,” Mehta said.

The company said L3Harris will continue enhancing ENVG-B and similar technologies through investments in night-vision technology, artificial intelligence and open-system architecture development to expand the device’s critical capabilities.

In 2020, L3Harris announced it had completed its first delivery of 656 combat-ready ENVG-B to the US Army. This was part of a wider initial order which the company received in 2018, worth $391 million. This contract, known as the ENVG-B Directed Requirement, saw 10,000 units delivered to the US Army.

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

AN/PSQ-20B ENVG