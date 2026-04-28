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Teledyne FLIR adds GPS-denied 3D-mapping capabilities to its CBRN uncrewed platforms

28th April 2026 - 14:44 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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SkyRanger R70 quadcopter fitted with Hovermap LiDAR payload. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

In a partnership with Emesent, Teledyne FLIR will equip its autonomous air, ground and detection systems with the Hovermap LiDAR payload in a move that highlights a broader market shift towards modular architectures, shared payloads and interoperability across platforms.

Teledyne FLIR is expanding its third-party payload integration programme and will fit part of its portfolio of autonomous systems with Emesent’s Hovermap LiDAR payload. The GPS-denied 3D-mapping capability will equip uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), ground robots and radiation detection platforms.

According to the company, the solution addresses a gap “in air and ground domains where unmanned systems can lose GPS connectivity in common operating areas, such as tunnels, urban structures and CBRN [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear]-contaminated spaces”.

The manufacturer announced the solution’s certification on 28 April at the Modern Day Marine 2026 Symposium at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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