Teledyne FLIR adds GPS-denied 3D-mapping capabilities to its CBRN uncrewed platforms
Teledyne FLIR is expanding its third-party payload integration programme and will fit part of its portfolio of autonomous systems with Emesent’s Hovermap LiDAR payload. The GPS-denied 3D-mapping capability will equip uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), ground robots and radiation detection platforms.
According to the company, the solution addresses a gap “in air and ground domains where unmanned systems can lose GPS connectivity in common operating areas, such as tunnels, urban structures and CBRN [chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear]-contaminated spaces”.
The manufacturer announced the solution’s certification on 28 April at the Modern Day Marine 2026 Symposium at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.
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