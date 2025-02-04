To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Future of the US Army’s IVAS programme remains unknown

4th February 2025 - 10:15 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Soldier equipped with an IVAS 1.2 system (Photo: US Army)

Despite recently releasing an Request for Information (RfI) under the IVAS programme, it remains unclear if the US Army will recompete the initiative.

The next steps of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme remain unclear after the US Army issued an RfI seeking industry information regarding their capabilities to develop and manufacture the Next IVAS system as a prime contractor.

Although the branch identified several issues with the goggles supplied by Microsoft, it has yet to be confirmed if it will recompete this effort.

The service stated in the RfI that it did not “constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or a promise to issue an RFP in the future”. The branch also added that there was no solicitation in place for IVAS

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

Read full bio

