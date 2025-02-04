Future of the US Army’s IVAS programme remains unknown
The next steps of the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) programme remain unclear after the US Army issued an RfI seeking industry information regarding their capabilities to develop and manufacture the Next IVAS system as a prime contractor.
Although the branch identified several issues with the goggles supplied by Microsoft, it has yet to be confirmed if it will recompete this effort.
The service stated in the RfI that it did not “constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or a promise to issue an RFP in the future”. The branch also added that there was no solicitation in place for IVAS
