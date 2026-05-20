British Army’s Project Nyx progress reflects MoD investment in autonomous system
The search for drones to accompany British Apache AH-64E helicopters has progressed, with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracting four companies to develop concept demonstrators for Project Nyx as part of the British Army’s Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (LACP) programme.
The selection comes two months later than initially expected. Anduril, BAE Systems, Tekever and Thales UK were all shortlisted from the initial selection of seven companies, with Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Syos losing out on the bid.
Shephard forecasts that a procurement programme worth US$205 million could be awarded in 2028, following the development of the prototype system
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Air Warfare
-
UH-60M Black Hawk: export demand underpins $13 billion market opportunity
The UH-60M is the latest variant of the UH-60, a workhorse multirole helicopter that continues to attract further orders from across the globe. With further modernisation upgrades underway, the platform is expected to remain in operation until 2050.
-
SOF Week 2026: DroneShield moves to double its production capacity in the US
The DroneShield US subsidiary is rapidly expanding its manufacturing footprint in the country and has expedited the process to double its domestic production capacity in at least four months.
-
Pentagon confirms it will continue with the acquisition of E-7 Wedgetails for US Air Force
The Pentagon has sent an amendment to the Office of Management and Budget, according to Pete Hegseth, including funds for the procurement of E-7 Wedgetails in FY2027.
-
Next-generation tactical UAS: Advancing European defence capabilities
As Europe confronts its most unstable security environment since the Cold War, defence planners recognise that advanced, dependable and flexible Uncrewed Aerial Systems (UAS) are central to a force that competes and prevails on today’s battlefield.
-
Ukraine fighter jet plans accelerate with Sweden and Belgian updates
The country could be on the cusp of finalising an historic deal with Saab for up to 150 aircraft, with Belgium also increasing its number of donated F-16 aircraft to 53 with refreshed delivery timelines.
-
US Air Force prepares next stage of E-3 Sentry modernisation
The USAF intends to conduct the second phase of the DRAGON programme from FY2026 to FY2030, while the future of the E3 replacement remains unknown.