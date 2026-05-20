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British Army’s Project Nyx progress reflects MoD investment in autonomous system

20th May 2026 - 10:08 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The UK MoD will look to field an operational variant with the Apache AH-64 by 2030. (Photo: UK Crown Copyright)

The UK MoD said it would narrow down the competitors from four to two later in the year, with those selected going on to develop the prototype drone that will operate as loyal wingman to the British Army’s Apache AH-64E helicopters.

The search for drones to accompany British Apache AH-64E helicopters has progressed, with the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) contracting four companies to develop concept demonstrators for Project Nyx as part of the British Army’s Land Autonomous Collaborative Platform (LACP) programme.

The selection comes two months later than initially expected. Anduril, BAE Systems, Tekever and Thales UK were all shortlisted from the initial selection of seven companies, with Leonardo, Lockheed Martin and Syos losing out on the bid.

Shephard forecasts that a procurement programme worth US$205 million could be awarded in 2028, following the development of the prototype system

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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