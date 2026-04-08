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US Army partners with Global Military Products to surge munitions production

8th April 2026 - 12:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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Steel cartridge cases produced at QCCCF. (Photo: Dori Whipple, Joint Munitions Command)

Global Military Products was selected by the US Army to operate the Quad Cities Cartridge Case Facility and ramp up the production of various calibre shell cases.

The recently announced partnership between the US Army and Global Military Products (GMP), a subsidiary of Global Ordnance Holdings, will provide the branch with the capacity to produce 36,000 shell cases of diverse calibres and 600 mortar barrels per year.

Under the collaboration, the service awarded GMP an undisclosed value, four-year OTA contract to oversee maintenance and product development at the Quad Cities Cartridge Case Facility (QCCCF) at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The agreement involves expanding current manufacturing rates and establishing a Mortar Barrel Production Centre of Excellence.

Jeff Brunozzi, president of Global Ordnance Holdings, told Shephard that this deal

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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