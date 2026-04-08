US Army partners with Global Military Products to surge munitions production

The recently announced partnership between the US Army and Global Military Products (GMP), a subsidiary of Global Ordnance Holdings, will provide the branch with the capacity to produce 36,000 shell cases of diverse calibres and 600 mortar barrels per year.

Under the collaboration, the service awarded GMP an undisclosed value, four-year OTA contract to oversee maintenance and product development at the Quad Cities Cartridge Case Facility (QCCCF) at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. The agreement involves expanding current manufacturing rates and establishing a Mortar Barrel Production Centre of Excellence.

Jeff Brunozzi, president of Global Ordnance Holdings, told Shephard that this deal