Pentagon confirms it will continue with the acquisition of E-7 Wedgetails for US Air Force
The US Pentagon will move forward with the procurement of Boeing E-7 Wedgetails for the US Air Force (USAF). After trying to cancel the programme, the US Department of Defense (DoD) now intends to allocate funds to this effort in its FY2027 budget proposal.
The information was confirmed by the Defence Secretary, Pete Hegseth, during a recent hearing at the House Committee on Appropriations.
Although the department has not earmarked any money for the E-7 construction in its request for the next fiscal year, Hegseth claimed to have sent a budget amendment to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), adding
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