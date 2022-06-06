Russian lasers: dazzling developments or unsubtle distraction?
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has officially confirmed the first use of the Peresvet anti-satellite laser system, as well as some of its technical specifications.
In remarks reported by Russian state-run media outlets on 18 May, he said: ‘Peresvet is already being delivered serially to the troops, and it can dazzle all satellite reconnaissance systems of a probable enemy at altitudes of up to 1,500 kilometres, disabling them during overflight by using laser radiation.’
In addition, Borisov said that Russia was using a new generation of Zadira combat laser systems in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, although there
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Embraer aims to build up local MRO capability in Hungary
Plans to qualify Aeroplex as an Embraer Authorized Service Center in Hungary reflect how the Brazilian company aims to establish new partnerships in select markets with local industry collaboration.
-
Long game puts Hughes in contention for US Army SATCOM spoils
A newly funded pilot project could dramatically reshape how the US Army procures SATCOM connectivity, with Hughes Defense actively promoting a managed services-based approach.
-
Analysis of Tempest technologies paves way for new Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit
BAE Systems has revealed in-depth plans of how it plans on delivering new crossover combat air technologies for the Eurofighter Typhoon and FCAS programmes.
-
Reporting on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (podcast)
In a new-look Shephard Defence Podcast, the news team discusses the rapidly-evolving situation in Ukraine and latest developments following Russia's unprovoked invasion.
-
Defence trends indicate an increased need for EMC/EMP filters, says MPE
As military platforms and assets become increasingly reliant on data and digital applications, the need to protect them is also growing. Naval assets have shown the largest increase in demand.