Russian lasers: dazzling developments or unsubtle distraction?

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has officially confirmed the first use of the Peresvet anti-satellite laser system, as well as some of its technical specifications.

In remarks reported by Russian state-run media outlets on 18 May, he said: ‘Peresvet is already being delivered serially to the troops, and it can dazzle all satellite reconnaissance systems of a probable enemy at altitudes of up to 1,500 kilometres, disabling them during overflight by using laser radiation.’

In addition, Borisov said that Russia was using a new generation of Zadira combat laser systems in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine, although there