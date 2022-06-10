To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Netherlands to increase F-35 order and double MQ-9 fleet

10th June 2022 - 17:10 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

The RNLAF is now expected to operate a fleet of 52 F-35A fighter jets. (Photo: Netherlands Ministry of Defence)

Additional fighter jets and MALE UAVs are to be procured by the Netherlands.

The Netherlands MoD has committed to purchasing six additional Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets and four more General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-9 Reaper MALE UAVs, according to the country's latest Defence Paper. 

The plan means a total of 52 F-35s are to be acquired overall (enough to equip three squadrons), while the MQ-9 fleet will double in size to eight aircraft.

'The entire F-35 fleet will be expanded to include modern long-range and precision weapons, enabling strategic targets such as integrated air defence systems to be seized [countered] in an increased threat environment,' according to a translated version of the Defence Paper.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us