Netherlands to increase F-35 order and double MQ-9 fleet

The Netherlands MoD has committed to purchasing six additional Lockheed Martin F-35A fighter jets and four more General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc. (GA-ASI) MQ-9 Reaper MALE UAVs, according to the country's latest Defence Paper.

The plan means a total of 52 F-35s are to be acquired overall (enough to equip three squadrons), while the MQ-9 fleet will double in size to eight aircraft.

'The entire F-35 fleet will be expanded to include modern long-range and precision weapons, enabling strategic targets such as integrated air defence systems to be seized [countered] in an increased threat environment,' according to a translated version of the Defence Paper.