First Reaper meets Dutch MoD requirements

The first MQ-9A Reaper UAV for the Royal Netherlands Air Force. (Photo: Dutch MoD)

The Netherlands will continue its acceptance flight programme for MQ-9A Reaper UAVs.

The Netherlands MoD has officially received the first MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper ISR UAV for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), following the completion of acceptance flights.

Four MQ-9As have been acquired for the RNLAF from General Atomics under a $123 million contract sealed in 2018.

‘With other aircraft there are also acceptance flights next week,’ the MoD noted in a 3 February statement. ‘If these are successful, the Ministry of Defence will station the Reapers on Curaçao’ for operational test and evaluation activities at Hato Airport.

‘Thereafter, the MQ-9 will perform support tasks for the Commander Navy Caribbean and the Coast Guard Caribbean,’ the MoD added.