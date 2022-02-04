First Reaper meets Dutch MoD requirements

Gray Eagle ER programme marches on
General Atomics and US Army demonstrated the advanced data link capability of the Gray Eagle Extended Range UAS in a recent ground test.
The Netherlands MoD has officially received the first MQ-9A Block 5 Reaper ISR UAV for the Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF), following the completion of acceptance flights.
Four MQ-9As have been acquired for the RNLAF from General Atomics under a $123 million contract sealed in 2018.
‘With other aircraft there are also acceptance flights next week,’ the MoD noted in a 3 February statement. ‘If these are successful, the Ministry of Defence will station the Reapers on Curaçao’ for operational test and evaluation activities at Hato Airport.
‘Thereafter, the MQ-9 will perform support tasks for the Commander Navy Caribbean and the Coast Guard Caribbean,’ the MoD added.
Unit price figures from Shephard indicate that Uzbekistan will receive about 40 RQ-20B Puma 3 AE small UASs under the FMS programme.
The Pakistan Air Force is expected to unveil Bayraktar TB2 UAVs in March 2022, as it seeks to gain an advantage over Indian air defences.
Shephard calculates that Kosovo is obtaining 40 Puma LE reconnaissance UASs under the FMS programme.
QinetiQ North America is to ‘reset, recap and sustain’ the US Army’s fleet of small Dragon Runner UGVs.
Talks have begun on a mid-life extension (MLE) upgrade for the UK's Watchkeeper tactical UAV.