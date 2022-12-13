How European countries plan to overcome Ukraine war supply chain issues

The war in Ukraine and the speed at which equipment and ammunition have been expended in the conflict are causing a boom of sorts in the defence market.

However, the decision to provide thousands of military items to the troops of President Zelensky has depleted the reserves of several countries and exposed serious supply chain issues worldwide, including in Europe.

To refill stockpiles and ensure the readiness of their armies, European Defence Agency (EDA) member states have been seeking ways to overcome these obstacles and strengthen industrial capacity.

This comprises several measures including increasing investment in production capacities, conducting military development