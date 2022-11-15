Latest security packages announced for Ukraine

The Netherlands and Norway joined the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) initiative last week.

The Netherlands is contributing $103 million whereas Norway is donating $150 million under the support package, defence ministers of the two countries announced after a meeting with their British counterpart Ben Wallace on 10 November.

‘This fund donates material acquired directly from the defence industry. Norway has a world-leading defence industry in specific areas and produces systems that can meet specific Ukrainian needs. I am therefore pleased that the Norwegian defence industry can also compete for contracts through the fund,’ Norway’s Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram said in a statement.

The Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren also discussed the current security situation in Ukraine and Europe with the British minister. The fund provided by the Netherlands will also ‘identify and exploit global procurement opportunities’ for Ukraine, the Dutch MoD noted in a 10 November statement.

With money from the IFU, equipment is purchased directly from industry, so that it ends up in Ukraine as quickly as possible. The establishment of the fund is currently in the final phase with the participants drawing up a framework agreement with Kyiv.

On the same day, the US DoD announced that missiles for the HAWK air defence system, four Avenger air defence systems and Stinger missiles are en route to Ukraine as part of a presidential drawdown authority security assistance package worth up to $400 million.

The number of HAWK missiles is unspecified, and they need refurbishment before Kyiv can start using them, the DoD said.

The refurbishment will be done using funds from the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. Once those missiles are refurbished, they will then be paired with HAWK system launchers that have been provided by Spain.

The Avenger air defence system, which uses Stinger missiles, is a capability the US has not previously provided to the Ukrainians.

Deputy Pentagon press secretary Sabrina Singh said during a briefing last Thursday: ‘These are mobile, short-range air defence systems that can... protect against cruise missiles, helicopters and unmanned aerial systems.

‘They're shorter in range, but with some of the additional capabilities that we and Spain and others have provided, like the HAWK missiles. This is something I think fits in well with some of the capabilities that are already used on the battlefield.’

These announcements come just weeks after Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand sent instructors to teach Ukrainian troops in the UK under Operation Interflex.