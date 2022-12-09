To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

European defence spending sets a new record surpassing €200 billion

9th December 2022 - 14:36 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

EDA countries have been joining efforts to improve their inventory. (Photo: Lithuanian Armed Forces)

European Defence Agency member states invested €214 billion ($226 billion) in defence in 2021 and are set to increase their budgets even more in the coming years.

The European Defence Agency’s (EDA) annual Defence Data report for 2020-2021, released on 8 December, showed that the defence spending in the region set a record last year, reaching €214 billion ($226 billion). 

Even so, EDA member states are expected to raise their military budgets even more in the coming years.

The EDA report stated that the defence expenditure resisted the economic impact caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and ‘member States’ announcements following Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine signal that the increase in spending is likely to continue in the years ahead.

During the EDA Annual Conference 2022: Investing in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us