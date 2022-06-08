Germany to buy additional P-8 maritime patrol aircraft

Germany is to use funding from a €100 billion special arms fund to buy additional Boeing P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).

The move was confirmed by the German MoD in a 6 June statement that outlined the various acquisitions to benefit from the new funding package, assuming that the German parliament passes it into law.

Berlin has not yet said exactly how many extra P-8s it intends to purchase, but its commitment to a follow-on order came after a €1.1 billion ($1.18 billion) FMS deal with the US for five aircraft was announced on 30 June 2021.

The P-8 acquisition is an interim solution