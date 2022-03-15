Remarkable turnaround sees Germany pick F-35 and Eurofighter ECR

After previously excluding Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Joint Strike Fighter from consideration for future fighter requirements, Germany announced on 14 March that it will purchase the fifth-generation combat jet to replace a number of Panavia Tornado aircraft.

In an extraordinary turn of events, Christine Lambrecht, Germany’s defence minister, also confirmed that a new Eurofighter Electronic Combat Role (ECR) variant had been selected, scrapping a proposal from the last government to buy Boeing E/A-18G Growler Electronic Attack (EA) aircraft.

The F-35A is to be acquired in support of nuclear sharing missions and equipped with the B61 nuclear bomb or, more precisely, hold