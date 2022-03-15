Remarkable turnaround sees Germany pick F-35 and Eurofighter ECR

Pakistan indicates Turkish UAV procurements
Pakistan is improving the air force's capability with new platforms such as UCAVs from Turkey.
After previously excluding Lockheed Martin’s F-35A Joint Strike Fighter from consideration for future fighter requirements, Germany announced on 14 March that it will purchase the fifth-generation combat jet to replace a number of Panavia Tornado aircraft.
In an extraordinary turn of events, Christine Lambrecht, Germany’s defence minister, also confirmed that a new Eurofighter Electronic Combat Role (ECR) variant had been selected, scrapping a proposal from the last government to buy Boeing E/A-18G Growler Electronic Attack (EA) aircraft.
The F-35A is to be acquired in support of nuclear sharing missions and equipped with the B61 nuclear bomb or, more precisely, hold
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Pakistan is improving the air force's capability with new platforms such as UCAVs from Turkey.
A winner has been declared for the Australian Army's quest to find a new tactical UAV to replace the Shadow 200.
China achieved its first sale of J-10 fighters last year, to its closest ally across the Karakoram Mountains.
The JASDF's new Global Hawks will be able to monitor North Korean missile launch preparations and be useful in the wake of natural disasters.
Egypt is still on track to receive 12 C-130J-30 Super Hercules aircraft via the FMS programme after the US Senate voted against a proposal to block the deal.
India hopes to have the AMCA fighter in the hands of the air force by around 2035.