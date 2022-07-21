Farnborough 2022: UK solidifies hypersonics team plan

Sabre engine developer Reaction Engines expects to run a cold test of a full-scale engine this year, with hot testing starting in 2023.

The powerplant has been years in development; Shephard first spoke to inventor Alan Bond about it in 1985. Its current applications are for space launch vehicles and hypersonic vehicles for defence.

Conventional jet engines such as the powerplant for the now-retired SR-71 surveillance aircraft work well up to Mach 3, but at Mach 5 the air enters the engine at 1,000°C and therefore must be cooled.

The key to Sabre is the pre-cooler using technology from the nuclear industry in which Bond worked. It consists of very fine tubing carrying the liquid hydrogen propellant which can cool the intake air from 1,000°C to sub-zero temperatures in 0.05 seconds.

Bob Bond, head of propulsion at Reaction Engines (but no relation to Alan), told Shephard on 19 July during the Farnborough International Airshow that the company’s test facility in Colorado uses a jet engine to produce the extremely hot intake air.

This air is oxygen depleted, but that is irrelevant for the pre-cooler testing. Bond said the engines would have to run for tens of minutes in both hypersonic and launch vehicle applications.

For the latter, reusability will be key in ‘responsive space access’, he added.

The Hypersonics Vehicle Experiment (HVX) military hypersonics effort in the UK is sponsored by the RAF Rapid Capabilities Office (RCO), with Reaction leading a project team comprising the Defence Science Technology Laboratory, the National Security Strategic Investment Fund and Rolls-Royce.

AVM Linc Taylor, chief of staff for capability in the RCO, said that HVX ‘presents a unique opportunity to challenge the traditional views on the cost and time associated with the development and fielding of high-Mach platforms’.

On the Reaction stand at Farnborough was an image labelled Concept V as a potential airframe for HVX, although no contractor for the airframe has been chosen yet.

Mach 5 propulsion development for hypersonics and space launch vehicles clearly requires intensive investment and this project is confined to UK organisations — for now at least.

Asked whether Elon Musk was interested in the programme, Bond responded: ‘I believe he is aware of what our company is doing.’