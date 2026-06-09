Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Eurosatory 2026: has the time finally come for Oshkosh’s hybrid electric JLTV?

Eurosatory 2026: has the time finally come for Oshkosh’s hybrid electric JLTV?

9th June 2026 - 16:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The eJLTV was unveiled in February 2022. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

Oshkosh Defense’s hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle offers the standard benefits of this type in scenarios such as silent watch and silent running as well as providing power for recharging systems. The company is arguing its 115kW power opens other roles too, particularly counter-drone.

Oshkosh Defense’s hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV) was unveiled more than four years ago with a small number of platforms undergoing testing and evaluation.

This came after the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) issued a Request for White Papers (RWP) in 2021 on JLTVs and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles in hybrid electric form.

Silence mostly followed this programme of work, particularly after AM General won the recompete to provide JLTVs to the US Army and US Navy; but Oshkosh is taking an eJLTV to Eurosatory 2026 to argue the case for the

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Eurosatory 2026

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us