Eurosatory 2026: has the time finally come for Oshkosh’s hybrid electric JLTV?

Oshkosh Defense’s hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV) was unveiled more than four years ago with a small number of platforms undergoing testing and evaluation.

This came after the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) issued a Request for White Papers (RWP) in 2021 on JLTVs and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles in hybrid electric form.

Silence mostly followed this programme of work, particularly after AM General won the recompete to provide JLTVs to the US Army and US Navy; but Oshkosh is taking an eJLTV to Eurosatory 2026 to argue the case for the