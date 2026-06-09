Eurosatory 2026: has the time finally come for Oshkosh’s hybrid electric JLTV?
Oshkosh Defense’s hybrid electric Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (eJLTV) was unveiled more than four years ago with a small number of platforms undergoing testing and evaluation.
This came after the US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) issued a Request for White Papers (RWP) in 2021 on JLTVs and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles in hybrid electric form.
Silence mostly followed this programme of work, particularly after AM General won the recompete to provide JLTVs to the US Army and US Navy; but Oshkosh is taking an eJLTV to Eurosatory 2026 to argue the case for the
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More from Eurosatory 2026
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Upgrades and fresh orders reinforce demand for Dassault’s Rafale fighter jet (updated 2026)
The French-made aircraft is lining up potentially huge orders in Asia, with the latest F5 platform designed to keep the jet relevant in the modern battlespace until the 2040s.
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France air focus: Lower-cost sovereign capabilities propel $11.38 billion UAV market
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Eurosatory 2026: Helicopters and CUAS set to dominate as Europe advances rearmament efforts
The biennial show in Paris will focus heavily on autonomous technology, counter-drone solutions and helicopters, as countries ramp up defence budgets and focus on modernising defence capabilities.