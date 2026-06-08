Eurosatory 2026: new and improved vehicles and counter-drone technology foreshadowed
Details on some new and improved vehicles, including a teaser for a new large uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) based on Patria’s TRACKX platform with Renk’s HSWL 076 transmission, have been released before Eurosatory 2026 along with some counter-drone products.
A number of vehicles will be displayed for the first time, including Babcock’s light utility general logistics vehicle (GLV) based on the Toyota HiLux and Finnish company SCATA’s (Sophisticated Combat Automotive and Technical Assembly’s) SCATA Mk1 4x4 protected vehicle.
The biggest potential news from the exhibition may be the unveiling of the Italian-Main Battle Tank (I-MBT) with an unsourced
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