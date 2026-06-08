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Eurosatory 2026: new and improved vehicles and counter-drone technology foreshadowed

8th June 2026 - 14:27 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Ondas Holdings is unveiling the MODUS mobile CUAS platform at Eurosatory 2026. (Image: Ondas Holdings)

Eurosatory is the world’s largest defence show with more than 2,000 exhibitors listed and more than 43,000 visitors expected, as the show expands to a floorspace of 185,000m². Uncrewed systems and effectors to defeat them, as well as 4x4 vehicles, are all set to be focal points at the event.

Details on some new and improved vehicles, including a teaser for a new large uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) based on Patria’s TRACKX platform with Renk’s HSWL 076 transmission, have been released before Eurosatory 2026 along with some counter-drone products.

A number of vehicles will be displayed for the first time, including Babcock’s light utility general logistics vehicle (GLV) based on the Toyota HiLux and Finnish company SCATA’s (Sophisticated Combat Automotive and Technical Assembly’s) SCATA Mk1 4x4 protected vehicle.

The biggest potential news from the exhibition may be the unveiling of the Italian-Main Battle Tank (I-MBT) with an unsourced

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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