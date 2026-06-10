Eurosatory 2026: France seeks strategic autonomy with Long-Range Ground Strike system

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, countries across Europe have been keen to rebuild their long-range fire capabilities. This has included a surge in spending on MLRS, with more than 400 platforms ordered across 11 countries since 2022.

These orders have primarily consisted of three platforms: the Hanwha Defense K239 Chunmoo, the Elbit Systems Precise and Universal Launching System (PULS) and the Lockheed Martin High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). What is noticeable here is that none of these platforms are European in origin.

France is currently aiming to change this dynamic by developing its own MLRS, the Long-Range Ground Strike system