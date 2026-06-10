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FCAS future fighter jet collapse: where does Europe’s next-generation air power go next?

10th June 2026 - 08:55 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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The combat cloud pillar of FCAS could still remain as a “face-saving” measure. (Photo: Airbus)

While the New Generation Fighter pillar of the Franco-German-Spanish programme is now officially dead in the water, Germany’s ambition to develop a sixth-generation fighter jet remains – with the country serving as a financially attractive potential partner for other programmes.

With Germany and France agreeing to end the joint development of a crewed sixth-generation fighter jet, which was the core of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, discussions around what happens next are set to follow.

The New Generation Fighter (NGF) was a key component of FCAS; a pillar that would sit alongside a jointly developed combat cloud and uncrewed loyal wingmen as part of a system of systems. According to a German government official, the core element of FCAS will be continued as a “European system of systems” – namely the combat cloud system that networks aircraft, drones and other

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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