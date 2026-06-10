FCAS future fighter jet collapse: where does Europe’s next-generation air power go next?

With Germany and France agreeing to end the joint development of a crewed sixth-generation fighter jet, which was the core of the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) programme, discussions around what happens next are set to follow.

The New Generation Fighter (NGF) was a key component of FCAS; a pillar that would sit alongside a jointly developed combat cloud and uncrewed loyal wingmen as part of a system of systems. According to a German government official, the core element of FCAS will be continued as a “European system of systems” – namely the combat cloud system that networks aircraft, drones and other