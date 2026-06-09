Lockheed Martin plans a major expansion in Canada following the HIMARS acquisition
Lockheed Martin is preparing to expand its footprint in Canada following Ottawa’s decision to acquire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). According to the company, this move will generate new industrial opportunities and strengthen its participation in the country’s defence supply chains.
The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) announced last week the purchase of 26 HIMARS launchers, munitions, training and support services through the US Foreign Military Sales programme. The procurement is part of the Canadian Army’s Long Range Precision Strike (Land) project, which aims to provide a deeper strike capability than the service has previously operated.
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