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Lockheed Martin plans a major expansion in Canada following the HIMARS acquisition

9th June 2026 - 09:03 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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HIMARS live fire exercise in Fort Carson, in May 2026. (Photo: US Army)

The HIMARS acquisition could deliver launchers within 18 months while driving new investments in Canadian manufacturing, technology and defence supply chains.

Lockheed Martin is preparing to expand its footprint in Canada following Ottawa’s decision to acquire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS). According to the company, this move will generate new industrial opportunities and strengthen its participation in the country’s defence supply chains.

The Canadian Department of National Defence (DND) announced last week the purchase of 26 HIMARS launchers, munitions, training and support services through the US Foreign Military Sales programme. The procurement is part of the Canadian Army’s Long Range Precision Strike (Land) project, which aims to provide a deeper strike capability than the service has previously operated.

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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