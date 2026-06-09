US lawmakers prepare a historic investment in stockpile replenishment in FY2027
The US Congress has been preparing a massive investment package to refill US reserves in FY2027, after the country depleted a large amount of its stocks in Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, with lawmakers signalling the need to prepare US Department of Defense (DoD) resources for potential high-end conflicts.
Released last week, the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) markup supports the DoD proposal for investing US$90 billion in rebuilding stockpiles of core systems and acquiring close to 10,000 missiles and interceptors while expanding industrial capacity to produce them at scale.
If approved
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