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US lawmakers prepare a historic investment in stockpile replenishment in FY2027

9th June 2026 - 13:12 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The US DoD FY2027 budget proposal included around $25 billion for munitions, with part of this going towards PAC-3 MSE procurement. (Photo: US Army)

The House Armed Services Committee recently released the Chairman’s NDAA FY2027 markup, which supports the Pentagon’s request for nearly $90 billion for long-range missiles, air defence interceptors, precision-guided munitions and industrial baseline items.

The US Congress has been preparing a massive investment package to refill US reserves in FY2027, after the country depleted a large amount of its stocks in Operations Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury, with lawmakers signalling the need to prepare US Department of Defense (DoD) resources for potential high-end conflicts.

Released last week, the House Armed Services Committee’s (HASC) National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) markup supports the DoD proposal for investing US$90 billion in rebuilding stockpiles of core systems and acquiring close to 10,000 missiles and interceptors while expanding industrial capacity to produce them at scale.

If approved

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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