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Upgrades and fresh orders reinforce demand for Dassault’s Rafale fighter jet (updated 2026)

8th June 2026 - 15:59 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

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Dassault’s Rafale is being upgraded to F5 variant, expected to be operational by 2030. (Photo: Dassault)

The French-made aircraft is lining up potentially huge orders in Asia, with the latest F5 platform designed to keep the jet relevant in the modern battlespace until the 2040s.

The Rafale aircraft, born out of France’s exit from the Eurofighter Typhoon programme, now plays a key role in many European and Middle Eastern countries’ combat air fleets – with upgrades for the platform underway to keep its capabilities modern and relevant in the future battlespace.

Three major variants of this aircraft exist – B (two-seat), C (single-seat) and D (improved stealth) – with derivatives of these as well as the carrier version Rafale M. The Rafale is operated by eight countries, while the Rafale M is operated by two: India and France.

The largest fleet of Rafale jets is operated by

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Lucy Powell

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Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

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