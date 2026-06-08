Upgrades and fresh orders reinforce demand for Dassault’s Rafale fighter jet (updated 2026)

The Rafale aircraft, born out of France’s exit from the Eurofighter Typhoon programme, now plays a key role in many European and Middle Eastern countries’ combat air fleets – with upgrades for the platform underway to keep its capabilities modern and relevant in the future battlespace.

Three major variants of this aircraft exist – B (two-seat), C (single-seat) and D (improved stealth) – with derivatives of these as well as the carrier version Rafale M. The Rafale is operated by eight countries, while the Rafale M is operated by two: India and France.

The largest fleet of Rafale jets is operated by