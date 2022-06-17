Eurosatory 2022: MKU redefines fleet control systems in Europe

Whitepaper: European Defence Market - Key Programmes and Opportunities
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
The German subsidiary of India-based defence specialist MKU unveiled a new fleet control system for ground vehicles called Autro Platform Intelligence at Eurosatory 2022.
The smart solution has been developed to securely track, respond to and monitor vehicle-dependent missions with total control ensuring maximum efficiency.
Autro Platform Intelligence comprises multiple functionalities that can be configured to mission requirements via dashboard interfaces, MKU Germany announced when launching the system on 15 June.
RELATED ARTICLES
Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration
Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio
Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age
Fleet control systems have been on the rise, with the entire industry valued at $19.47 billion in 2020.
The growing popularity can be attributed to user satisfaction, 42% of users report fewer safety incidents since introducing fleet tracking software. A reduction of 22.2% of crashes was reported when AI was implemented in route planning.
Autro Platform Intelligence provides security to users through cloud/private-network hosting, by preventing unauthorised vehicle usage with face iD, immobilising vehicles in case of misuse and incidental video recording.
It can track real-time surveillance on a single interface and receive emergency alerts, route deviation alerts, over-speeding and hard-driving alerts and run vehicle diagnostics via the dashboard.
Finally, it can monitor and respond to any developments throughout a vehicle's journey.
A complementary look at the European defence market from Shephard Defence Insight: actionable defence intelligence.
New agreement signed at Eurosatory 2022 includes MBT protection upgrade packages and joint marketing of the EODH-made Hoplite 4x4 wheeled armoured vehicle.
OSI and the Royal Canadian Navy are preparing to test an integrated collision avoidance system.
The world's leading land and airland defence and security exhibition will be held in June at the Parc des Expositions of Paris-Nord Villepinte - France. Discover now the event's latest news.
The latest $1 billion tranche of US military aid to Ukraine includes HIMARS ammunition.