Eurosatory 2022: MKU redefines fleet control systems in Europe

The German subsidiary of India-based defence specialist MKU unveiled a new fleet control system for ground vehicles called Autro Platform Intelligence at Eurosatory 2022.

The smart solution has been developed to securely track, respond to and monitor vehicle-dependent missions with total control ensuring maximum efficiency.

Autro Platform Intelligence comprises multiple functionalities that can be configured to mission requirements via dashboard interfaces, MKU Germany announced when launching the system on 15 June.

Fleet control systems have been on the rise, with the entire industry valued at $19.47 billion in 2020.

The growing popularity can be attributed to user satisfaction, 42% of users report fewer safety incidents since introducing fleet tracking software. A reduction of 22.2% of crashes was reported when AI was implemented in route planning.

Autro Platform Intelligence provides security to users through cloud/private-network hosting, by preventing unauthorised vehicle usage with face iD, immobilising vehicles in case of misuse and incidental video recording.

It can track real-time surveillance on a single interface and receive emergency alerts, route deviation alerts, over-speeding and hard-driving alerts and run vehicle diagnostics via the dashboard.

Finally, it can monitor and respond to any developments throughout a vehicle's journey.