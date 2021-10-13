To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

MKU eyes US acquisition

13th October 2021 - 12:31 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

At Milipol, MKU is debuting a new ultra-lightweight monocular night vision system alongside Thales France. (Photo: MKU)

The Indian defence company works across three verticals: soldier protection, vehicle ballistic protection and optronics.

In an in-depth interview with Shephard, MKU CEO Neeraj Gupta revealed that the company was searching for a US acquisition to shore up its footing in the American defence market.

Asked by Shephard if the company was looking at markets for expansion, Gupta said MKU had been indirectly selling into the US market, but that it was looking at a 'major acquisition' to bring all its technologies into that space.

MKU already has a presence in Germany which specialises in vehicle ballistic protection for land, air and naval platforms.

MKU products have been supplied to US government agencies through third …

