MKU eyes US acquisition

AUSA 2021: Project Convergence accelerates and expands
Project Convergence involves more than 5,000 military personnel in addition to over 70 different industry partners and 300 data collectors — and the DoD plans further expansion.
In an in-depth interview with Shephard, MKU CEO Neeraj Gupta revealed that the company was searching for a US acquisition to shore up its footing in the American defence market.
Asked by Shephard if the company was looking at markets for expansion, Gupta said MKU had been indirectly selling into the US market, but that it was looking at a 'major acquisition' to bring all its technologies into that space.
MKU already has a presence in Germany which specialises in vehicle ballistic protection for land, air and naval platforms.
MKU products have been supplied to US government agencies through third …
Following a successful first phase of the Guardian DX contract, the US Navy has extended the testing of the platform.
French manufacturer expands use of advanced maintenance and engineering technologies.
Invisio has announced at AUSA that its new communications system will be AI-powered to enhance hearing protection and quality.
Pact could see Hero loitering munitions integrated with the Lynx IFV.
Anniversary parade and flypast provides new sightings of UAS, armoured vehicles and fixed-wing manned aircraft from diverse sources as Ashgabat forges ahead with plans to replace Soviet-era equipment.