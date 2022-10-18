To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz unveil new liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters

Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz unveil new liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters

18th October 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in Paris

RSS

Rohde & Schwarz new R&S®SK4105/4110 HF high-power transmitter. (Photo: Rohde & Schwarz)

The new liquid-cooled systems offer power and thermal efficiency benefits.

Rohde & Schwarz has unveiled a new family of liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters at Euronaval in Paris.

The new systems with 5KW and 10KW of output power leverage cooling solutions developed for the company’s commercial broadcast transmitter solutions.

The company said the R&S SK4105/4110 HF high-power transmitters offer ‘next generation technologies’ in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications.

During a visit to the company’s Munich headquarters, Rohde & Schwarz executives told Shephard that the new system offered cooling and efficiency benefits compared to traditional air-cooled transmitters.

Rohde & Schwarz HF Radios senior systems architect Robert Träger said the new HF high-power transmitters were

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us