Euronaval 2022: Rohde & Schwarz unveil new liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters

Rohde & Schwarz has unveiled a new family of liquid-cooled HF high-power transmitters at Euronaval in Paris.

The new systems with 5KW and 10KW of output power leverage cooling solutions developed for the company’s commercial broadcast transmitter solutions.

The company said the R&S SK4105/4110 HF high-power transmitters offer ‘next generation technologies’ in beyond-line-of-sight (BLOS) communications.

During a visit to the company’s Munich headquarters, Rohde & Schwarz executives told Shephard that the new system offered cooling and efficiency benefits compared to traditional air-cooled transmitters.

Rohde & Schwarz HF Radios senior systems architect Robert Träger said the new HF high-power transmitters were