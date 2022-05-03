Hunter-class frigates to include NAVICS integrated communications system

DoD seeks to enhance AI data readiness
Expedition Technology will help the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center to execute the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development programme.
Rohde & Schwarz (R&S) Australia will design and manufacture an integrated communications system (ICS) for the Royal Australian Navy’s (RAN) nine new Hunter-class frigates, after the German company received a subcontract from prime contractor BAE Systems Australia.
The deal (with an undisclosed value) includes the addition of ‘scopes of work over time’, R&S noted in a 3 May statement.
Domain Kieran McLaughlin, head of maritime at R&S Australia, said the company will leverage experience gained from integration of its Naval Integrated Communications System (NAVICS) into the Type 26 frigate for the UK RN, as well as the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for the RAN.
Under the initial scope of the early engineering contract, R&S Australia will provide in-country programme management, systems engineering, integration, installation and verification services for the acquisition and introduction into service of the ICS.
Noting the push by the Australian government to encourage the development of defence industrial capabilities, R&S Australia MD Gareth Evans said: ‘On Hunter, Rohde & Schwarz Australia will be seeking to maximise opportunities for competitive Australian industry to assist in the manufacture, integration, testing and commissioning of the ICS.’
He added: ‘We have also secured from STS Defence Ltd in the UK the technology transfer and licence to manufacture the Configurable Communication Masts, or pole masts, for the Hunter class.’
