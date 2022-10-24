To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Euronaval 2022: Preliminary design review for Canadian Surface Combatant nears the finish line

Euronaval 2022: Preliminary design review for Canadian Surface Combatant nears the finish line

24th October 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

The design of the Canadian Surface Combatant could be finalised by the end of 2022. (Image: Lockheed Martin)

The Canadian Surface Combatant project aims to replace both the Iroquois-class destroyers and Halifax-class frigates with a single ship type.

The preliminary design review for Canada's next ship, the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC), could be wrapped up by the end of this year, according to Lockheed Martin.

During Euronaval in Paris, Lockheed Martin GM of rotary and mission systems, Canada, Glenn Copeland, told reporters: 'We basically entered into the preliminary design review phase this year. And we're going to finalise that.

'We're looking to lock down the design by the end of this year, early 2023. And then we'll begin production of the platform in 2024.'

The CSC is a derivative of BAE Systems' design for the

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

