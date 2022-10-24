Euronaval 2022: Preliminary design review for Canadian Surface Combatant nears the finish line

The preliminary design review for Canada's next ship, the Canadian Surface Combatant (CSC), could be wrapped up by the end of this year, according to Lockheed Martin.

During Euronaval in Paris, Lockheed Martin GM of rotary and mission systems, Canada, Glenn Copeland, told reporters: 'We basically entered into the preliminary design review phase this year. And we're going to finalise that.

'We're looking to lock down the design by the end of this year, early 2023. And then we'll begin production of the platform in 2024.'

The CSC is a derivative of BAE Systems' design for the