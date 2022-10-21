Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Herne XLAUV concept
With several navies globally pursuing the development of XLAUVs, BAE Systems has joined the growing pool of companies offering solutions in the space with its Herne vessel.
As described to Shephard, the Herne XLAUV can operate at continental shelf depths and is part of the company's process for working out how the systems can be employed and for which missions they would be most beneficial.
Speaking at Euronaval in Paris, BAE Systems chief technologist (underwater) Murray Thomson said the vessel could be suitable for various missions, including ISR, ASW, and protecting critical national infrastructure (CNI).
The importance of CNI protection has been
