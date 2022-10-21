To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Euronaval 2022: BAE Systems details Herne XLAUV concept

21st October 2022 - 13:14 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Model of BAE Systems Herne XLAUV concept. (Photo: Author)

BAE Systems has combined its expertise in underwater systems and autonomy to develop the Herne XLAUV.

With several navies globally pursuing the development of XLAUVs, BAE Systems has joined the growing pool of companies offering solutions in the space with its Herne vessel.

As described to Shephard, the Herne XLAUV can operate at continental shelf depths and is part of the company's process for working out how the systems can be employed and for which missions they would be most beneficial.

Speaking at Euronaval in Paris, BAE Systems chief technologist (underwater) Murray Thomson said the vessel could be suitable for various missions, including ISR, ASW, and protecting critical national infrastructure (CNI).

The importance of CNI protection has been

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us