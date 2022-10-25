To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Euronaval 2022: SH Defence’s Cube offers increased options for naval modularity

25th October 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

SH Defence has partnered with a number of shipbuilders and designers to develop Cube system modules. (Photo: SH Defence)

Designed to give ships the ability to quickly and easily re-role, the Cube system from Denmark’s SH Defence uses ISO format frames and a skidding system allowing vessels to embark and disembark capabilities as needed.

Speaking to Shephard at Euronaval, SH Defence CEO Rene Bertelsen said that hundreds of payloads were already available for the Cube system, adding that the company was open to integrating whatever equipment navies might want to deploy with the concept.

The concept has drawn the attention of shipbuilders, forming a part of BAE Systems' Adaptable Strike Frigate design, also on show at Euronaval.

Cube allows mission modules to be installed into ships through several mediums, including side doors provided by SH Defence. A key challenge Cube seeks to resolve is technological development outpacing the traditional refit cycles of ships, which

Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

