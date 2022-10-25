Euronaval 2022: SH Defence’s Cube offers increased options for naval modularity
Speaking to Shephard at Euronaval, SH Defence CEO Rene Bertelsen said that hundreds of payloads were already available for the Cube system, adding that the company was open to integrating whatever equipment navies might want to deploy with the concept.
The concept has drawn the attention of shipbuilders, forming a part of BAE Systems' Adaptable Strike Frigate design, also on show at Euronaval.
Cube allows mission modules to be installed into ships through several mediums, including side doors provided by SH Defence. A key challenge Cube seeks to resolve is technological development outpacing the traditional refit cycles of ships, which
