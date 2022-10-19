Euronaval 2022: Israel Shipyards lifts the lid on new export-orientated ship design
Israel Shipyards showcased its new Saar S-80 corvette design on 19 October during Euronaval 2022 in Paris.
The new vessel is a version of the Reshef class that the company will build for the Israeli Navy.
The S-80 design features some departures from Reshef, including a dedicated helicopter hangar which the Israeli Navy would also use as container space.
The Saar S-80 also uses the space the Israeli Navy has reserved for missile launchers for two RIB bays.
Israel Shipyards is currently working on the detailed design of the Reshef class, which is set to end this year and will work towards
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Euronaval 2022: Safran launches Vigy 4 surface ship optronic system
France’s Safran has lifted the lid of a new optronic system during Euronaval 2022 in Paris.
-
Euronaval 2022: Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz eye naval benefits of future 6G communications
6G secure communications remain at a nascent stage but Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz aim to bring the benefits to navies.
-
Euronaval 2022: Size, weight and stability considerations drive development of Shark RWS
Naval SOF may benefit from the compact and lightweight Shark RWS.