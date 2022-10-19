Euronaval 2022: Israel Shipyards lifts the lid on new export-orientated ship design

Israel Shipyards showcased its new Saar S-80 corvette design on 19 October during Euronaval 2022 in Paris.

The new vessel is a version of the Reshef class that the company will build for the Israeli Navy.

The S-80 design features some departures from Reshef, including a dedicated helicopter hangar which the Israeli Navy would also use as container space.

The Saar S-80 also uses the space the Israeli Navy has reserved for missile launchers for two RIB bays.

Israel Shipyards is currently working on the detailed design of the Reshef class, which is set to end this year and will work towards