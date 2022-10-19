Euronaval 2022: Keel laid for second Saudi Multi-Mission Surface Combatant
The keel was laid for the second Royal Saudi Naval Forces Multi-Mission Surface Combatant (MMSC) on 13 October, according to a Lockheed Martin executive.
Speaking to journalists during the Euronaval event, Lockheed Martin small combatants and ship systems business development director Dawn Brenner confirmed the keel laying had taken place last week and that all four vessels were in build.
Lockheed Martin and Fincantieri Marinette Marine are building four MMSC ships for Saudi Arabia, which will carry the Mk41 Vertical Launching System (VLS), Combatss-21 combat management system and MBDA’s CAMM Extended Range (ER) Missiles.
The ships are a variant of
