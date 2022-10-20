Euronaval 2022: Talks ongoing for potential Lockheed Martin overhaul of Greece's MEKO frigates

On 19 October, Lockheed Martin executives told reporters that a letter of acceptance (LOA) as part of a potential FMS case to upgrade Greece's Hydra-class MEKO frigates had been extended until December.

Under the potential deal, the US company would assist Greece in upgrading its ageing Hydra-class MEKO frigates and help modernise the country's shipbuilding industry.

Lockheed Martin small combatants and ship systems business development director Dawn Brenner told reporters the company's focus in Greece was on the potential MEKO upgrade deal.

In December 2021, Shephard reported on the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) signalling approval for the possible