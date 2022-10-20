Euronaval 2022: Talks ongoing for potential Lockheed Martin overhaul of Greece's MEKO frigates
On 19 October, Lockheed Martin executives told reporters that a letter of acceptance (LOA) as part of a potential FMS case to upgrade Greece's Hydra-class MEKO frigates had been extended until December.
Under the potential deal, the US company would assist Greece in upgrading its ageing Hydra-class MEKO frigates and help modernise the country's shipbuilding industry.
Lockheed Martin small combatants and ship systems business development director Dawn Brenner told reporters the company's focus in Greece was on the potential MEKO upgrade deal.
In December 2021, Shephard reported on the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) signalling approval for the possible
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Naval Warfare
-
Euronaval 2022: Safran launches Vigy 4 surface ship optronic system
France’s Safran has lifted the lid of a new optronic system during Euronaval 2022 in Paris.
-
Euronaval 2022: Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz eye naval benefits of future 6G communications
6G secure communications remain at a nascent stage but Airbus and Rohde & Schwarz aim to bring the benefits to navies.