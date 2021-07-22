Dstl spots 'ghost' ships with satellite-based SAR

Parsons team snaps up USAF base defence contract
USAF installations in Europe and Africa will gain a layered air defence capability.
Researchers at the Defence Science Technology Laboratory (Dstl) are accessing synthetic aperture radar (SAR) capabilities on the NovaSAR satellite, designed and built by SSTL, to research how the UK armed forces can improve tracking of commercial and military vessels involved in potentially nefarious activity.
SAR allows satellites to peer through the weather to spot a ship at night or during the day. Once a vessel is located, it can be checked against other databases to see if its Automatic Identification System (AIS) is enabled.
Ships of 300t or more gross tonnage are legally required to be fitted with AIS. However, the system can ...
Less than favourable figures for Aeronautics were offset by a 7% increase in orders for Saab in Q2 2021, as the Swedish company eyes work on European Defence Fund projects.
The Perigon computer has been under development for three years and developer Collins Aerospace targets qualification tests in 2022.
Following a government announcement in March 2021 to develop an Australian guided weapons capability, a Request for Information has been released to kick start industrial engagement.
Lockheed Martin UK will not suffer in any meaningful way from the early retirement of RAF C-130J tactical transport aircraft and has addressed recent criticism of F-35 operating costs.
MBDA will lead the new Complex Weapons Innovation Technology Partnership, which is a joint research enterprise by France and the UK.