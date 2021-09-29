HMS Prince of Wales launches Banshee target drone in landmark demo

The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has launched Banshee Jet 80+ target drones that could be used to improve the RN’s ability to counter aerial threats.

The fixed-wing Banshee flew from the deck of the carrier, for the RN to study how it can be used to train personnel to counter fast jets and missiles.

The demonstration with Prince of Wales also looked at how the target drone and required support equipment could be integrated within the ship and flight deck.

Prince of Wales is the first RN ship to carry Banshee drones for …