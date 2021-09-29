To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

HMS Prince of Wales launches Banshee target drone in landmark demo

29th September 2021 - 11:28 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

Banshee on the deck of HMS Prince of Wales. (Photo: MoD/ Crown Copyright)

Banshee target drones could be used by the RN for experimentation of future sensors, weaponry and radio equipment.

The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has launched Banshee Jet 80+ target drones that could be used to improve the RN’s ability to counter aerial threats.

The fixed-wing Banshee flew from the deck of the carrier, for the RN to study how it can be used to train personnel to counter fast jets and missiles.

The demonstration with Prince of Wales also looked at how the target drone and required support equipment could be integrated within the ship and flight deck.

Prince of Wales is the first RN ship to carry Banshee drones for …

