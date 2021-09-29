HMS Prince of Wales launches Banshee target drone in landmark demo

Ultra nets contract for lightweight torpedo components
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
The UK’s second Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, has launched Banshee Jet 80+ target drones that could be used to improve the RN’s ability to counter aerial threats.
The fixed-wing Banshee flew from the deck of the carrier, for the RN to study how it can be used to train personnel to counter fast jets and missiles.
The demonstration with Prince of Wales also looked at how the target drone and required support equipment could be integrated within the ship and flight deck.
Prince of Wales is the first RN ship to carry Banshee drones for …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The latest contract modification awards reflects an exercised option to provide several militaries with MK 54 lightweight torpedo array kits.
BAE Systems claims success in delivering complex logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 21 on its maiden operational deployment.
Under the deal, Greece is expected to receive three ships by 2026.
Rohde and Schwarz have been selected to provide its R&S Kora system for new German F126 frigates.
Germany requires MK 44 Mod 4 Guided Missile Round Pack recertification spares for RAM Block 2.
Modifications to one of the RN's Bay-class support ships were first announced in March 2021 in the Defence Command Paper.