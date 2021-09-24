To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

DSEI 2021: Raytheon Anschütz firms up UK footprint

24th September 2021 - 13:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Raytheon Anschütz Naval ECDIS NX screen. (Photo: Raytheon Anschütz)

The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.

Raytheon Anschütz is expanding its operations in the UK and shifting work onshore as the company supports the rollout of Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (WINBS) across several RN platforms.

In future, Raytheon Anschütz will provide WINBS for the RN's City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.

As Raytheon Anschütz continues to support RN platforms, the Kiel-based division is shifting software and engineering work to its operations in Portsmouth, UK.

Work on Type 31 will see the company complete final assembly, integration and testing in the country for the first time. The company has also selected 'as many as …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Naval Warfare

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users