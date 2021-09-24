DSEI 2021: Raytheon Anschütz firms up UK footprint

Raytheon Anschütz is expanding its operations in the UK and shifting work onshore as the company supports the rollout of Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge Systems (WINBS) across several RN platforms.

In future, Raytheon Anschütz will provide WINBS for the RN's City-class Type 26 and Inspiration-class Type 31 frigates.

As Raytheon Anschütz continues to support RN platforms, the Kiel-based division is shifting software and engineering work to its operations in Portsmouth, UK.

Work on Type 31 will see the company complete final assembly, integration and testing in the country for the first time. The company has also selected 'as many as …