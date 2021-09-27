DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale

The FlyingFish Airborne Satellite Phone Monitoring System is a proven affordable SIGINT solution for manned and unmanned ISR platforms. (Photo: Horizon Technologies)

Horizon Aerospace Technologies, a subsidiary of Horizon Technologies, finished DSEI with the announcement of a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish system.

Horizon Aerospace Technologies announced a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish airborne SIGINT systems to a European prime contractor.

The customer has not been disclosed but has been described as Southern European and the system will operate in the Mediterranean Sea and Northern Africa.

The FlyingFish system will be operated on manned ISR fixed-wing aircraft to support NATO and EU missions in the regions mentioned above.

John Beckner, CEO, Horizon Technologies, commented ‘FlyingFish is in operation 24/7 around the globe saving refugees, combating illegal fishing, piracy, terrorism and transshipments.’

According to Shephard Defence Insight, FlyingFish is an Airborne Satellite Monitoring System designed to detect and intercept SATCOM from airborne ISR platforms.

Now in its third generation, FlyingFish has been deployed by several air forces (including NATO members) in operations spanning across three continents.

This follows from the news of Horizon Space Technologies’ launch of its Amber CubeSat for maritime SIGINT gathering in August this year.