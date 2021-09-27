DSEI 2021: Horizon Technologies closes DSEI with $1 million sale

DSEI 2021: Jankel and Bodytrak seek good vibrations
UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.
Horizon Aerospace Technologies announced a $1 million sale of its FlyingFish airborne SIGINT systems to a European prime contractor.
The customer has not been disclosed but has been described as Southern European and the system will operate in the Mediterranean Sea and Northern Africa.
The FlyingFish system will be operated on manned ISR fixed-wing aircraft to support NATO and EU missions in the regions mentioned above.
John Beckner, CEO, Horizon Technologies, commented ‘FlyingFish is in operation 24/7 around the globe saving refugees, combating illegal fishing, piracy, terrorism and transshipments.’
According to Shephard Defence Insight, FlyingFish is an Airborne Satellite Monitoring System designed to detect and intercept SATCOM from airborne ISR platforms.
Now in its third generation, FlyingFish has been deployed by several air forces (including NATO members) in operations spanning across three continents.
This follows from the news of Horizon Space Technologies’ launch of its Amber CubeSat for maritime SIGINT gathering in August this year.
The Warship Integrated Navigation and Bridge System from Raytheon is already installed on the RN's Daring-class Type 45 destroyers — but the company has broader ambitions.
Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.
A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.
Spectra Group announces order for the SlingShot satellite communication system.
Fox TUV is designed to meet an acute need for light utility vehicles in the decades ahead.