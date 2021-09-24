DSEI 2021: Arnold Defense notches next stage of Fletcher development

Arnold Defense's land-based Fletcher 2.75in rocket launcher. (Photo: Arnold Defense)

Arnold Defense has announced the next stage of development for their Fletcher rocket launcher.

Arnold Defense has announced the launch of a capability development programme for their Fletcher land-based, laser-guided rocket launcher.

The Fletcher precision-guided 2.75in/70mm weapon system was first unveiled in 2017 at DSEI, followed by its first order in 2019 and major orders were announced in October 2020.

This announcement coincided with DSEi 2021 where Arnold Defense displayed their Fletcher launchers.

Arnold Defense is beginning the capability development programme to assess how best to improve the product.

The programme will include the development, integration and testing of optical pointing, for use when laser designation is not an option, and digital fire control systems.

The programme features the development of a system to enable multiple clustered launcher configurations and notably, man-pack portable units for use by dismounted troops.

This will allow Fletcher to be used by small teams working on foot, giving the dismounted user the ability to accurately engage targets from the ground at a range of over 5km.

A boat-mounted marine variant is also being developed as well as further improvements to their 23-round MLHS ground-based system.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the lightweight system is well suited for special operations, light and rapid reaction forces which need a precision weapon system mounted on a lightweight platform.