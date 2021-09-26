DSEI 2021: Jankel and Bodytrak seek good vibrations

Bodytrak Incident Management Platform tablet. (Photo: Bodytrak)

UK partners combine in a bid to mitigate the physical burden on armoured vehicle crews.

As the physical hardships faced by armoured vehicle crews come under ever more scrutiny, Jankel has partnered with Bodytrak to develop solutions to mitigate the health risks posed by vibrations.

Sensor engineering and human-centric data analytics specialist Bodytrak intends to provide its non-invasive physiological monitoring technology to crews riding in the Jankel range of armoured vehicles.

Bodytrak stated that it provides a ‘non-invasive, in-ear device that tracks key vital signatures and transmits data in real-time to the Bodytrak Incident Management Platform to automate health, safety, and performance monitoring. The system also provides options for audio communications and hearing protection’.

The focus of the partnership will be to develop a sensor-based solution to quantify and track the ongoing effects of vibration on various key regions of the human body and monitor the compound stresses against key health and safety benchmarks, via a real-time monitoring system.

This radical new insight into the long-term impacts of excessive vibration is being used to develop improved occupant survivability and protection systems.

Jankel hopes the partnership will provide insights into where the company can fine-tune its platforms to increase the comfort and protection for crews. The Bodytrak technology might also be used as a means to monitor the health of crews during combat situations.