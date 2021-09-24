DSEI 2021: Bridging module embodies rapid deployability

WFEL bridge solution on a Boxer 8x8 vehicle. (Photo: Sam Beal)

A bridge mounted on a Boxer vehicle was one of the most prominent equipment displays at DSEI this year.

In co-operation with its parent company KMW, WFEL displayed the Boxer vehicle-based Rapidly Deployable Mobile Bridges concept for the first time during DSEI in London on 14-17 September.

The bridging concept can provide operational utility for armed forces in both military or disaster relief scenarios.

Two types of bridge can be deployed: a heavy variant spanning 14m that can carry 80t; and a longer 22m version certified for 50t.

The longer bridge is deployable in 6m while the shorter variant deploys in 4m, according to WFEL.

Rather than the traditional scissor-launch system on other platforms, the WFEL module deploys the bridge horizontally —the resulting lower observable signature shields the platform from inquisitive adversaries.

The wheeled Boxer vehicle also emits far less sound than tracked counterparts so ‘the launching sequence as well is very, very quiet’, a WFEL spokesperson explained to Shephard.

Being wheeled, Boxer can also ‘keep up with the back of a battlegroup, allowing greater mobility and massive commonality with other variants’, the spokesperson added.

The Boxer bridging concept was not developed to meet any particular MoD requirements but instead forms part of a KMW private venture.

The WFEL spokesperson referred to a ‘reservoir of requirement’ among existing and would-be Boxer operators, claiming: ‘This would be a sensible option given the lack of bridging capacity at the moment. In a lot of armed forces, this would fit a nice gap.’