DroneShield partners up for Australian guided weapons programme
DroneShield has announced a collaboration agreement with the Australian Missile Corporation (AMC), as Canberra's A$1 billion Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance (GWEO) enterprise enters its next phase.
AMC was one of the Australian-based GWEO enterprise panel partners invited by the government in April to work with missile manufacturing primes Lockheed Martin and Raytheon in establishing a local industry base to develop and produce guided weapons.
Areas of cooperation between AMC and DroneShield will include C-UAS, EW and associated AI work.
Lee Goddard, AMC’s CEO, commented: 'We are pleased to cooperate with DroneShield, with its Australian sovereign capability, as we progress our GWEO programme. Its world-leading technologies combined with its expertise in engineering and physics would be critical to the development of guided weapons in Australia.'
AMC's role in GWEO is to assist the Australian DoD in mobilising the national industrial base, including skilling, infrastructure development, R&D and test and evaluation.
DroneShield already supplies long-range direction-finders to the Australian Army and has partnered with Teledyne FLIR and Allen-Vanguard on C-UAS development in recent months.
