To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Australia accelerates missile buys, selects partners for sovereign capability

Australia accelerates missile buys, selects partners for sovereign capability

6th April 2022 - 23:00 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Royal Australian Navy will begin arming its frigates and destroyers with the NSM in two years’ time. (US DoD)

Australia is pushing ahead with plans to give it the eventual capability of manufacturing advanced missiles on home shores.

Australia plans to buy new missiles on an accelerated basis and has selected two strategic industry partners to help deliver the nation’s Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.

Canberra made the two significant announcements relating to missiles on 5 April.

First off, Defence Minister Peter Dutton revealed that three types of weapons would be procured at a total cost of $A3.5 billion ($2.64 billion), much earlier than initially planned.

Namely, these are the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) for the Royal Australian Air Force; the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for the Royal Australian Navy surface fleet; and maritime mines.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us