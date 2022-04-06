Australia accelerates missile buys, selects partners for sovereign capability

Australia plans to buy new missiles on an accelerated basis and has selected two strategic industry partners to help deliver the nation’s Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.

Canberra made the two significant announcements relating to missiles on 5 April.

First off, Defence Minister Peter Dutton revealed that three types of weapons would be procured at a total cost of $A3.5 billion ($2.64 billion), much earlier than initially planned.

Namely, these are the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) for the Royal Australian Air Force; the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for the Royal Australian Navy surface fleet; and maritime mines.