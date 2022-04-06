Australia accelerates missile buys, selects partners for sovereign capability

GBSD rebrand sees launch of Sentinel
The LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM as a new land element of the US nuclear triad.
Australia plans to buy new missiles on an accelerated basis and has selected two strategic industry partners to help deliver the nation’s Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise.
Canberra made the two significant announcements relating to missiles on 5 April.
First off, Defence Minister Peter Dutton revealed that three types of weapons would be procured at a total cost of $A3.5 billion ($2.64 billion), much earlier than initially planned.
Namely, these are the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile Extended Range (JASSM-ER) for the Royal Australian Air Force; the Naval Strike Missile (NSM) for the Royal Australian Navy surface fleet; and maritime mines.
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
The LGM-35A Sentinel will replace the Minuteman III ICBM as a new land element of the US nuclear triad.
India wants to reduce reliance on overseas-sourced equipment. It is a noble quest, but there are questions over its viability.
Undaunted by previous problems in attempting to acquire F-16s and IFVs, Bulgaria has unveiled an ambitious new set of procurement priorities.
The latest THAAD contract modification will see Lockheed Martin produce more interceptors and one-shot devices for the DoD and Saudi Arabia.
Revolutionary HF high-power transmitters with 5 kW/10 kW output power, liquid cooled and HF wideband capability from Rohde & Schwarz meet all BLOS requirements.
Following the signing of contracts to purchase French-built frigates and fighter jets, Greece has signed agreements with MBDA for the supply of naval and aerial weaponry.