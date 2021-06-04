To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Nioa puts its hand up for Australian sovereign missile production

4th June 2021 - 02:18 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

RSS

The Australian military will benefit from a nascent sovereign missile production capability. (Gordon Arthur)

Nioa, owner of the Australian Missile Corporation, inked several cooperation agreements with domestic and foreign forces at Land Forces 2021.

On 1 March, the Australian government announced it would accelerate the creation of a A$1 billion ($766 million) sovereign guided weapons enterprise. 

Nioa is one company hoping to manufacture missiles for the Department of Defence, and at Land Forces 2021, the Brisbane-based company signed several partnership agreements.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said three months ago, ‘It’s an imperative we now proceed with the creation of a sovereign guided weapons capability as a priority, accelerating this process following the idea first being explored in the Force Structure Plan.’

Nioa sees itself as a contender for the strategic ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users