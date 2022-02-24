DroneShield and Allen Vanguard announce partnership

DroneShield DroneSentry-X. (Photo: DroneShield)

The Australian/US provider DroneShield and US firm Allen-Vanguard are joining forces to develop C-UAS and C-IED systems.

DroneShield and Allen-Vanguard announced on 23 February a partnership to develop systems featuring C-UAS and C-IED capacities.

DroneShield is a provider of AI-based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems

Its solutions include multi-mission AI-powered C-UAS platforms such as RfPatrolTM body-worn sensor, DroneGunTM portable countermeasure, DroneSentry-XTM on-the-move system and DroneSentry base protection system.

Allen-Vanguard is a supplier of C-IED solutions with facilities in the UK and North America. Its portfolio of solutions has been bolstered in recent years by the ANCILETM C-UAS system.

According to a press release, many customers have mission sets that require both C-UAS and C-IED systems, and combined solutions can provide a more complete offering.