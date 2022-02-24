DroneShield and Allen Vanguard announce partnership

Bulgaria to prioritise army modernisation in 2022
Having focused on navy and air force upgrades in recent years, Bulgaria is now shifting its attention to modernisation of its armoured vehicle fleet.
DroneShield and Allen-Vanguard announced on 23 February a partnership to develop systems featuring C-UAS and C-IED capacities.
DroneShield is a provider of AI-based platforms for protection against advanced threats such as drones and autonomous systems
Its solutions include multi-mission AI-powered C-UAS platforms such as RfPatrolTM body-worn sensor, DroneGunTM portable countermeasure, DroneSentry-XTM on-the-move system and DroneSentry base protection system.
Allen-Vanguard is a supplier of C-IED solutions with facilities in the UK and North America. Its portfolio of solutions has been bolstered in recent years by the ANCILETM C-UAS system.
According to a press release, many customers have mission sets that require both C-UAS and C-IED systems, and combined solutions can provide a more complete offering.
FN Elity will be put on display at the Enforce Tac trade show. Primarily designed for squad or sniper team weapons of any calibre and spotting scopes, it maximises first hit probability at long range, night and day.
Elphinstone is expanding to meet the demands of a A$1 billion contract with the Australian MoD to manufacture Huntsman howitzers.
The Netherlands is the NATO member state to announce a military aid package for Ukraine, to include either Accuracy International or Barrett sniper rifles, or a combination of both.
Czech infantry are equipped with a new bayonet for their CZ BREN 2 rifles.
Leonardo will provide laser target designators as part of the Australian Project Land 17 Phase 2 programme.