DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR announce marquee customer

The Teledyne FLIR thermal image sensor at a DroneShield facility. (Photo: DroneShield)

DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR have announced their C-UAS collaboration has resulted in a marquee customer.

DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR have announced a collaboration to offer a joint sensing and mitigation solution for uncrewed aerial threats.

Teledyne FLIR is providing its C-UAS thermal imaging sensing technology to the DroneShield platform, which has developed and applied its powerful AI and machine learning algorithms via RF sensing and computer vision technologies.

The addition of Teledyne FLIR thermal camera hardware will enable users to improve detection, including identifying and tracking multiple uncrewed threats in the thermal and RF spectrums at a considerable range.

The collaboration has resulted in an initial marquee customer, an undisclosed Western military agency, which will be deploying the combined system at one of the ‘best known’ military testing ranges in the world.

Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO, commented the system is positioned ‘for a meaningful-scale rollout with Five Eyes partners and approved allies’.