DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR announce marquee customer

Malaysian MD 530G helicopters finally touch down
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.
DroneShield and Teledyne FLIR have announced a collaboration to offer a joint sensing and mitigation solution for uncrewed aerial threats.
Teledyne FLIR is providing its C-UAS thermal imaging sensing technology to the DroneShield platform, which has developed and applied its powerful AI and machine learning algorithms via RF sensing and computer vision technologies.
The addition of Teledyne FLIR thermal camera hardware will enable users to improve detection, including identifying and tracking multiple uncrewed threats in the thermal and RF spectrums at a considerable range.
The collaboration has resulted in an initial marquee customer, an undisclosed Western military agency, which will be deploying the combined system at one of the ‘best known’ military testing ranges in the world.
Oleg Vornik, DroneShield CEO, commented the system is positioned ‘for a meaningful-scale rollout with Five Eyes partners and approved allies’.
The Malaysian Army is preparing to deploy its new MD 530G light attack helicopters after the delayed delivery of the six aircraft.
The Indian Navy is stepping up training on the P-8I maritime patrol aircraft following the arrival of the latest aircraft from Boeing.
More training is on the agenda as Malaysia waits for an American-built radar to arrive next year.
Bids for an Australian tender to create a sovereign military SATCOM network closed last month.
Sri Lanka is improving its aerial maritime patrol capability, with a little help from the US.
Over a period of 14 months, the Indonesian Army has received all Bell 412EPI helicopters it had on order.